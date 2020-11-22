Ford shows off cool custom rides at virtual SEMA 2020 show

The pandemic going on around the world has significantly impacted all sorts of events during 2020. One of the events that was impacted was the SEMA show that car guys and gals look forward to each year. The show is always packed with very cool custom cars from various manufacturers, and this year the show is virtual.

Ford is showing off cool customized rides at the virtual SEMA 2020 show, including customized versions of the F-150, Bronco, Bronco Sport, Ranger Tremor, and others. For 2020 the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle are headlining the show. The all-new sixth-generation Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door, and the Bronco Sport have been heavily customized for the show.

The Bronco Sport on display was customized by Mad Industries and appears to be mostly stock other than custom wheels and tires and a slew of bolt-on accessories. The customized Bronco Sport also tows a small camping trailer. The Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch Package customized vehicle is exceptionally cool.

It has the look of one of the rare early versions of the Bronco with fiberglass door inserts that look very cool. It’s painted in a custom matte finish and has orange graphics featuring a kicking Bronco. It’s got lots of accessories attached to it and looks extremely good. Ford also customized an F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew.

This truck appears essentially stock except for a suspension lift and custom wheels and tires. It has a rack system in the bed and an organization system for storing all sorts of goods needed for enjoying the outdoors. The Ranger XLT Tremor is a pickup that people will be able to buy, and the accessories it’s highlighting are all available to purchase. Ford is also showing off the Mustang Mach-E 1400, a customized racing version of the Mach-E SUV.