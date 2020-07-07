Ford Ranger Raptor will land in the US using the same EcoBoost V6 as the Bronco

A new rumor has surfaced out of Australia that claims the highly desired Ford Ranger Raptor that was previously only available in Europe and Australia will be coming to the United States. According to the report, the Ranger Raptor is confirmed for the US, and it and the Bronco will feature turbo V6 engines. Presumably, those will be EcoBoost V6 power plants.

Before Europeans and Australians get excited at the prospects of a gasoline-powered version of the Ranger Raptor, the report indicates that the Australian market will have a pair of diesel engines available. The report specifically claims that the Ranger Raptor in the states will use a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

The two diesel engines tipped for other Ranger Raptor markets include a 2.0-liter turbodiesel and a 3.0-liter turbo V6 diesel. Ranger Raptor is also tipped to get the latest generation Fox Racing shocks with live valve technology. Sadly, the smallest Raptors is expected to see price increases.

On the 2021 Bronco front, it’s reportedly going to launch with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s also tipped to be available with a seven-speed manual featuring six forward gears and a crawl gear. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost rumored for the Ranger Raptor is also expected to be an option in the Bronco and could potentially be part of a Bronco Raptor package.

The report, which comes out of Australia, also claims that Ford may introduce the Bronco in Australia. Ford certainly needs a popular vehicle globally, and launching the Bronco outside of the United States would make a lot of sense. There’s no indication at this time how much the Ranger Raptor might cost stateside.