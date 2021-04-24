Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition buyers receive a cool 3D printed surprise

One of the Ford Mustang Mach-E versions that sold the quickest when reservations opened was the First Edition. Ford has announced an extra surprise for First Edition buyers that they weren’t expecting. Mach-E First Edition customers in the US are getting a little bonus from the Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center in the form of a 3D printed running pony sculpture.

The sculpture is based on a large-scale wireframe model of the pony featured at the global reveal of the Mach-E in November 2019. The wireframe pony sculptures are 3D printed using white plastic at the Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford. They are then sent out to a dying facility where they are dyed either Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, or Carbonized Gray. The sculpture received by the buyer will match one of the three available exterior colors they chose for their First Edition.

Ford says that this is the first time it has issued a 3D printed component as part of a gift directly to customers. 3D printing the gifts also marks a new use case for additive manufacturing at Ford. The automaker notes that the pony sculpture is not the first time it’s 3D printed vehicle part. However, this is the first time it has 3D printed a gift given to customers.

The 3D printed sculpture highlights a “special connection with the customer,” and Ford says it’s excited because it shows the potential to personalize. The pony sculpture seen in the images here is dyed Grabber Blue and looks like it might be perfect for Ford fans to place on their bookshelf as a conversation piece. It’s rather hard to tell the size of the sculpture from the images, but it appears to be surprisingly large.