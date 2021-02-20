Ford issues recalls on older trucks and the new Bronco Sport

The automotive industry is still trying to recover completely from the Takata airbag debacle that saw millions of cars worldwide recalled due to potentially deadly airbags. Ford recently issued two additional recalls on older vehicles that might have had obsolete Takata parts installed during repairs after the Takata recall was completed.

Ford has identified certain Takata airbag modules that it says weren’t removed from service stock after the parts for the permanent service fix were available. The automaker conducted “extensive investigation and tracing” and was unable to account for some obsolete Takata service parts. Since they were unable to account for the parts, the automaker says they may have been installed in vehicles as part of collision or theft repairs.

Ford says that it’s unaware of any injury or accident related to this issue, and the recall covers two different vehicle populations. The first vehicle population has identified 1117 vehicles with collision repairs that could have been performed with obsolete service parts involving 1067 in the US and federal territories and 49 in Canada along with one in Mexico.

That group covers certain 2004-11 Ford Ranger, 2005-14 Ford Mustang, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-12 Ford Fusion, 2009-11 Mercury Milan, 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ, 2007-10 Ford Edge, and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles. Dealers will inspect the driver or passenger airbag inflator or module and replace it if necessary.

The second population has to do with Ford being unable to locate 45 single-stage inflator’s compatible with 2004 through 2006 Ford Ranger vehicles. The automaker says it’s possible those parts were installed after collision or theft repairs. In this recall population, there is a potential for 144,340 Ranger trucks in the US and federal territories, 8762 in Canada, and five in Mexico to have been repaired with the faulty parts.

Ford also issued a safety recall for 1666 Bronco Sport vehicles. Those vehicles were produced with rear suspension modules that might not be completely secured to the subframe. The issue poses an increased risk for an accident, but the automaker says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries. In this recall, 1640 of the vehicles are located in the US and federal territories, with 24 in Canada and two in Mexico.