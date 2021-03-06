Ford issues a recall on a small number of delivered Mustang Mach-E EVs

Ford has announced that it is issuing a safety recall on some of its Mustang Mach-E EVs delivered to customers. Ford says the recall impacts fewer than 75 customers who have already taken delivery of their electric vehicles. Ford says that during checks it performs to deliver high levels of quality and customer satisfaction, it discovered some of the vehicles could have subframe bolts that a supplier did not tighten to specification.

Ford says that the issue means impacted vehicles don’t meet its standards, but it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition. Ford says that 94 percent of the 1258 total impacted vehicles in the US and 90 in Canada will be serviced before they are delivered to customers. Dealers are inspecting subframe bolts and will tighten them as necessary.

For the 75 owners who have taken delivery of their vehicles, notifications will begin going out to them the week of March 22. Ford has given the recall reference number 21S09. The Mustang Mach-E is a very important vehicle for Ford. As its first real entry into the fully electric vehicle market, it’s critical that the vehicle is successful and delivers high-quality for buyers.

This recall isn’t the first issue that Ford has had with the Mach-E. In January, the automaker confirmed that it was delaying the delivery of hundreds of vehicles while it performed additional quality checks. Exactly what those quality checks were looking at is unknown. The automaker delivered a small number of Mach-Es late in 2020, and speculation was that owners had discovered some issues that needed to be addressed.

Ford seems to have learned a valuable lesson in launching high-profile vehicles with significant issues from the get-go. The automaker launched the all-new Explorer and took a beating over substantial problems with many of the cars.