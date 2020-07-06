Ford gives up new Bronco details ahead of the official unveiling

Ford announced not long ago that it would be officially unveiling the all-new Bronco family on July 13 at 8 PM EDT. Ahead of that official reveal, Ford has shared a new teaser image that shows all three of the new Bronco models touted as being “Built Wild.” The picture shows the two-door Bronco, four-door Bronco, and Bronco Sport.

Ford says that it is introducing a new outdoor brand with the all-new 4 x 4 family touting that all three vehicles were engineered with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability, and Innovative Design principles. Ford says the vehicles have segment-leading levels of 4 x 4 capability and long-term off-road performance and dependability.

To help owners of the new Bronco vehicles learn what the Bronco can do, Ford is creating a new Off-Roadeo outdoor adventure playground in four U.S. locations to allow owners and enthusiasts to test the Bronco lineup in challenging terrain. Ford is also announcing the Bronco Nation, which is an independent online community allowing owners and enthusiasts to share and discover off-roading adventures including trails, vintage Bronco vehicle information, and event calendars. New apparel will also be available.

Ford says that it’s Built Wild Capability gives owners the confidence to “G.O.A.T.” or go over any type of terrain. Bronco models include standard 4 x 4 and an exclusive train management system along with class-leading levels of capability and suspension technology.

Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeos will feature off-road in outdoor adventure playgrounds for all skill levels. The goal is to build confidence and inspire Bronco owners to get out in the wild for years to come. Ford will open the experiences next year, and there is no indication of where they might be at this time.