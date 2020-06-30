Ford F-150 debuts B&O Unleashed’s 18-speaker system

Last week, Ford announced one of its most notable newest vehicles, the 2021 F-150 pickup. The first in its series to offer a full hybrid option, the truck boasts of the latest in automotive and manufacturing technologies. It turns out, there was one innovation that was not so silently sitting inside that didn’t get much traction. Now partner HARMAN is making sure everyone hears, figuratively and literally, about the 18 Bang & Olufsen speakers that you can deck your hybrid pickups with.

Some might think that an audio system is probably one of the least important considerations in a car but the smarter they become, they more comfortable drivers and passengers will want to be. Infotainment systems are also becoming more sophisticated and the audio experience they offer is starting to become an important item on buyer’s checklists. It’s exactly for that reason that B&O is making available a two-tier offering to match your Ford F-150 trim and budget.

In addition to being Ford’s first full hybrid option on the F-Series, it is also the first vehicle in the world to offer B&O Unleashed and its whopping 18 speakers. In addition to your typical hiding places for audio output, this system adds headliner speakers that complete the surround sound effect. There are also headrest speakers in the front driver and passenger seats for times when the sound needs to be more intimate and closer.

With 18 speakers, you might presume that all those added equipment will be a literal drag on the truck’s weight and battery life. B&O naturally thought about that as well and both its audio systems feature new Externally Coupled Subwoofers that promise reduced weight and saved space. The speakers are also painstakingly designed to blend with the F-150’s luxurious design, with laser-etched aluminum grilles to match the aluminum alloy body and fade patterns on the edges that seamlessly transitions to the cabin’s materials.

The 18-speaker B&O Unleashed system is a standard on the Limited trim of the F-150 but is also available for the Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum. B&O is also offering is standard 8-speaker system on the F-150 XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims.