Ford Explorer ST-Line brings sporty style to the SUV

Ford has been selling the Explorer SUV for several years. One of the more popular sports-oriented models of the SUV is the Explorer ST. Recently rumors swirled that Ford would add a rear-wheel-drive-only version of the Explorer ST to the line, and Ford has now confirmed that.

In the 2022 model year, the Explorer ST will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive only version and the four-wheel-drive version already available. Ford has also revealed a new Explorer ST-Line that offers the performance appearance and technology packages to customers that don’t want the performance of the normal ST model.

The rear-wheel-drive-only Explorer ST is powered by a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, producing 400 horsepower and 415 pounds-foot of torque. That is the same engine power output available on the four-wheel-drive version; both SUVs use a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new Explorer ST-Line is positioned between the XLT and Limited editions. It’s fitted with appearance and technology upgrades of the ST and uses the rear-wheel-drive drivetrain as standard, with a four-wheel-drive option. The engine in the ST-Line is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost making 300 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford says the ST-Line is designed for those wanting the style and appearance of the ST but not wanting the power or expense of the ST model. ST-Line starts at $7570 less than the Explorer ST and $2575 less than the Explorer Enthusiast ST. The ST-Line looks just like the Explorer ST on the outside. Buyers do have several options, including a 12-speaker audio system, wireless charging for phones, and Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology, among other options.

For 2022, Ford has confirmed changes for other models in the Explorer lineup, including standard 400 horsepower powertrains for King Ranch and Platinum trims. Buyers are also able to pick a second-row bench seat or captain’s chairs at no additional charge. A second-row bench seat is also available on Timberline models. All of the 2022 Explorer models will land in showrooms later this year.