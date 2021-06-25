Ford confirms EPA estimated range for Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition

Ford has announced the official EPA-estimated driving ranges for its fully electric Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. The EPA has finished its testing and announce the estimated range estimates for the vehicles compared to Ford’s targeted EPA estimates. Ford exceeded its targeted EPA-estimated range for both versions of the electric vehicle.

Ford targeted a driving range of 250 miles per charge for the Mach-E GT, and targeted 235 miles per charge for the GT Performance Edition. The actual final EPA-estimated ranges are 270 miles for the GT and 260 miles for the GT Performance Edition. That means Ford was able to achieve a driving range estimate that’s longer for the Performance Edition of the car that was targeting for the standard GT.

Both GT versions of the Mach-E have significantly more power than other versions in the range. The Performance Edition has 634 pound-foot of torque and can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. However, despite its power and performance, the car can still drive 260 miles per charge, which is only 10 miles less than the GT version.

The Performance Edition is fitted with special Pirelli summer tires and a MagneRide damping system. Ford also notes that more than half the orders for the Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition. Ford’s Mach-E GT starts at $59,900, and the Performance Edition starts at $64,900. Both versions of the vehicle qualify for up to $7500 in federal tax incentives.

Some buyers will also be eligible for state electric vehicle incentives depending on where they live. The Mach-E GT and Performance Edition are available to order now, with deliveries slated to begin this fall.