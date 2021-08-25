Focus ST Edition offers standard adjustable coilover suspension

It’s been a long time since Ford announced it was eliminating all of its cars in the US except for the Mustang. Many of the car models were boring vehicles, which we certainly don’t miss. We do miss the ST versions of the Focus and Fiesta. While all we Americans can do is look to the used car market, in Europe, ST fans can still buy Ford’s sporty cars.

Focus ST fans in the US will be saddened to hear that Ford has revealed the most agile Focus ST so far for European customers. The vehicle is called the Focus ST Edition, and it’s only offered in the five-door hatchback model. The main feature of the Edition version, which Ford says is available in select European markets, are modified components to enhance driving dynamics, including an upgraded suspension and lightweight wheels.

The vehicle also gets unique interior and exterior elements. The car is available in the UK starting at £35,785, and it’s aimed directly at enthusiasts that might want to take the car to the track. The main highlight is that it comes from the factory with Ford Performance-tuned two-way adjustable coilover suspension allowing the user to adjust the right height without relying on the aftermarket.

Focus ST Edition is also fitted with standard flow-formed alloy wheels that promise reduced unsprung weight. Buyers also get a hydraulically activated electronic limited-slip differential and selectable Drive Modes that include a Track Mode. The engine is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline-powered unit from other Focus ST models fitted with a six-speed manual.

Focus ST Edition buyers also get a special paint color called Azura Blue that’s not available for any other Focus model. A black roof offsets the blue body, and the interior gets partial leather Recaro sport seats with blue stitching. The four-cylinder engine produces 280 PS and 420 Nm of torque, pushing the car to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds.