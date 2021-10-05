First teaser for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is here

We’ve known for a long time that HBO is working on a Game of Thrones prequel series called House of the Dragon, but today, we’re getting our first look at it. HBO has released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, showing us some brief and somewhat vague glimpses from the show. Unfortunately, this new teaser wasn’t accompanied by a premiere date, so it looks like we’re going to have to wait longer for that.

Still, for anyone who isn’t put off of Game of Thrones after the controversial ending of the original series, the release of this teaser trailer is likely an exciting event. In it, we get to see House Targaryen as it existed hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones when they were still the ruling house of the Seven Kingdoms in Westeros.

Specifically, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, so this is well before any (or at least most) of the characters from the original series were alive. Previously, HBO and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martain said that House of the Dragon would show us the beginning of the end of House Targaryen.

Of course, we know how things ended up for House Targaryen already. By the time the events in Game of Thrones occur, Viserys and Daenerys – the two children of the murdered Mad King Aerys II Targaryen – are hiding in exile and plotting a war to reclaim the throne and restore their house to glory. House of the Dragon will set in motion the events that led to the eventual downfall of Aerys II and his house, so it’ll be interesting to connect the dots between past and present as this new show plays out.

House of the Dragon will focus on King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith). Also featured in the show are the characters Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and Princess Rhaenys Valaryon (Eve Best). House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2022.