First action-packed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is a must-see

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been quite some time since we last saw a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe release. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the world, we’re going to see that change later this year, as Disney and Marvel release a handful of new MCU movies rapid-fire. First up is Black Widow this July, but following closely behind it will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Today, we’re getting our first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings through the movie’s first trailer. Disney and Marvel are calling this a teaser trailer, despite the fact that it runs more than two minutes long and seems to set up the movie’s story quite well. Over on Twitter, Simu Liu – who performs the roll of Shang-Chi in the movie – says that the actual trailer will be dropping in a few weeks.

So, if this teaser manages to pique your interest, it sounds like you won’t have long to wait before we see more from the flick. There’s a lot to like in this initial trailer too, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings doesn’t necessarily feel like a typical Marvel movie. The action we see in the trailer looks more like what we’d see in a martial arts movie than it does the standard superhero fare, and that’s exciting indeed.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

In any case, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be second movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first, Black Widow, will be releasing in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9th, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be releasing on September 3rd, apparently as a theater exclusive.

Those two movies will be followed by Eternals on November 5th, 2021 and Spider-Man: Now Way Home on December 17th, 2021, so the latter half of this year is going to be packed with new Marvel films. 2022 is shaping up to be a big year as well, with new Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Ant-Man moves all slated for release next year. In the more immediate future, we’ll let you know when we hear more about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so stay tuned for that.