First action-packed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is a must-see

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been quite some time since we last saw a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe release. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the world, we’re going to see that change later this year, as Disney and Marvel release a handful of new MCU movies rapid-fire. First up is Black Widow this July, but following closely behind it will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Today, we’re getting our first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings through the movie’s first trailer. Disney and Marvel are calling this a teaser trailer, despite the fact that it runs more than two minutes long and seems to set up the movie’s story quite well. Over on Twitter, Simu Liu – who performs the roll of Shang-Chi in the movie – says that the actual trailer will be dropping in a few weeks.
So, if this teaser manages to pique your interest, it sounds like you won’t have long to wait before we see more from the flick. There’s a lot to like in this initial trailer too, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings doesn’t necessarily feel like a typical Marvel movie. The action we see in the trailer looks more like what we’d see in a martial arts movie than it does the standard superhero fare, and that’s exciting indeed.
In any case, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be second movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first, Black Widow, will be releasing in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9th, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be releasing on September 3rd, apparently as a theater exclusive.
Those two movies will be followed by Eternals on November 5th, 2021 and Spider-Man: Now Way Home on December 17th, 2021, so the latter half of this year is going to be packed with new Marvel films. 2022 is shaping up to be a big year as well, with new Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Ant-Man moves all slated for release next year. In the more immediate future, we’ll let you know when we hear more about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so stay tuned for that.