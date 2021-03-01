Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade won’t take full advantage of PS5 – but there’s good news

The PlayStation 5 is an impressive console, and a lot of that impressiveness stems from the machine’s DualSense controller. With haptic feedback, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers, the DualSense controller definitely feels like a step up from previous generations, and PS5 games that support all of those features certainly have the potential to be more immersive as a result. Unfortunately, when Final Fantasy VII Remake gets a PS5 upgrade later this year, it isn’t going to support all of the PS5’s big features.

That’s according to Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura in an interview with Famitsu (as reported by VGC). He talked a bit about what gamers can expect from the Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade – dubbed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. While we can expect a better looking game across the board, Nomura says that the lighting and textures are where we’ll notice the biggest difference.

He also says that players will notice more environmental effects as they explore the in-game, which should “enhance the sense of realism and immersion.” The only example he gave for new environmental effects was fog, so it’s unknown what others will be present in the game.

Regarding PS5-specific enhancements, Nomura said DualSense’s adaptive triggers “are partially supported” in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. “However, in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch,” Nomura said. So, PS5 owners will have to wait until the next installment to use the DualSense controller’s full capabilities.

Beyond giving us some souped up graphics, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature a new episode that stars Yuffie and will add a photo mode to the game. That’ll be out on June 10th, while we currently don’t have a release timeline for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. We’ll let you know when that changes, so stay tuned.