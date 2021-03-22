Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer compares PS4, PS5 visuals

After almost decades of waiting, fans of Final Fantasy were finally given the 3D remake they’ve been clamoring for. That said, it is being delivered piecemeal and the next serving is still nowhere in sight. In the meantime, Square Enix and Sony are milking the title while it’s still fresh and giving it a special spin exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Almost a month after its initial announcement, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is getting another trailer, one that pits the PS5 version against the PS4.

It’s already a given that the PS5 version will have upgraded visuals compared to one running on aging PS4 hardware. It’s another thing to see the differences side-by-side, however, and the new trailer shows off the new lighting, texture, and fog effects that the latest-gen console enables. There are also some new modes that will let gamers pick whether to prioritize graphics or performance.

In addition to plain visual upgrades, FFVII Remake Intergrade also adds new capabilities, like faster load times thanks to better hardware. The PS5 version will also get a “Normal (Classic)” difficulty that brings it closer to the original game’s feel. Finally, the trailer also shows off the new Photo Mode that lets you capture certain moments from a different angle, literally.

Last but definitely not least, the new Yuffie chapter is being shown off in all its upgraded glory. The ironically merry ninja is perhaps one of the biggest reasons fans will want the PS5 version even if they don’t really care much for the visual upgrades.

Get down here, Merc. We've got an extended look at the visual enhancements and new features in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, coming to PS5 on June 10: https://t.co/zdt8HIwe5j pic.twitter.com/1lv5YxFVTO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 21, 2021

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming June 10 and is a free upgrade for those who already own the PS4 version of the game. That said, Yuffie will be costing you as it needs to be separately purchased for those going this route.