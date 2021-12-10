Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC release has one big catch

The Game Awards brought a big announcement that Final Fantasy fans have been waiting a long time for: Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to other platforms. Specifically, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – an enhanced PS5 re-release of the original remake – will be coming to PC later this month. Sadly, there’s a rather big catch with this PC release.

Square Enix Co., LTD.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is an Epic Games Store exclusive

That catch is the fact that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is going to be an Epic Games Store exclusive, at least at first. Exclusivity deals kept the game off PC to begin, and now that it’s finally coming to the platform, it seems another exclusivity deal is keeping Final Fantasy 7 Remake off the store of choice for many PC gamers.

It’s possible – likely, even – that this is just a timed exclusive for PC. Many Epic Games Store exclusivity deals are timed, after all. If that turns out to be the case, then we’d expect to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade come to Steam after a year of availability on the Epic Games Store, giving it a potential Steam release date of December 17th, 2022.

Unfortunately, Square Enix doesn’t say whether or not Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is a timed exclusive in a post to its website announcing the port. It looks like we’ll have to wait for more information, but we know for sure that if you want to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade the moment it lands on PC, the Epic Games Store is your destination.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC release date and specs

If you’re not bothered by the fact that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is an Epic Games Store exclusive, then here’s some good news: the game will be available on PC in a matter of days. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this announcement is the game’s release date, which is December 16th, 2021.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be here in less than a week, and it’ll include the DLC that’s been released up to this point. The main draw of the Intergrade version is FF7R Episode INTERmission, which is a side story featuring Yuffie that takes place alongside the main game. That’ll be present in the PC version, as will the DLC weapons, armor, and summon materia that were released for the PS4/PS5 versions.

Square Enix has also shared minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game. At a minimum, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-3300/AMD FX-8350 paired with a GeForce GTX 780/Radeon RX 480 (3GB) and 8 GB of RAM. You’ll also need to be running Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later), DirectX version 12 or later, and you’ll need at least 100GB of free space on your machine.

To hit the recommended specs, you’ll need the same Windows and DirectX versions and the same amount of free space. As far as hardware is concerned, the recommended specs require an Intel Core i7-3770/AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 12GB of RAM, and a GTX 1080/Radeon RX5700 (8GB). Square Enix says the game can run at 1440p with the recommended specs, so you don’t need a beastly rig at all to run Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

We’ll let you know if Square Enix confirms anything about a potential Steam release, but otherwise, look for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade to land on PC via the Epic Games Store on December 16th.