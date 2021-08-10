FDA says infant formula recalled over low iron risk and label issues

The FDA has highlighted a new recall involving infant formula products that don’t contain the required amount of iron per 100 calories, potentially putting some babies at risk of development problems. As well, the recall notice notes that these formula products lack the pre-market notifications required by the FDA, among other things.

The recall comes from Able Groupe, which has recalled a long list of infant formula intended for infants ages 12 months and younger. The distribution started in late May, with around 76,000 units ultimately distributed before the recall began.

Though the formula wasn’t made available for sale through retail stores, the products — which were imported to the US from Europe — were sent directly to consumers through the mail. All of these products fail to meet certain label requirements, according to the recall notice.

In addition, the recall notice reveals that eight of the products had labels that failed to indicate the low iron level and advise consumers that additional iron supplementation might be required. The FDA says that infants who don’t get enough iron in their diet may develop anemia and, if it isn’t treated, end up developing functional and cognitive developmental issues.

Recalled products include HiPP Comfort Milk Formula, Anti-Reflux Milk Formula, German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula, and more. Consumers who believe they may have one of these products should check out the recall notice on the FDA’s website for a full list of recalled units, including identifying details.