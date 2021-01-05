FCC filing suggests Microsoft Surface 8 will feature LTE and Wi-Fi 6

It’s not uncommon for the first hint that a product is getting ready to launch to come in the form of filings made with the FCC. Any new electronic device that launches publicly in the US must have FCC approvals for various components inside the device. A recent FCC filing for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 suggests that the new PC could launch soon.

The filing shows that the Surface Pro 8 will feature LTE and Wi-Fi 6 on board. Microsoft’s device uses the Quectel LTE-A Cat 12 M.12 module, and users will be able to manage connectivity via the Windows 10 Settings app. The FCC filing says manufacturer warranty information is available using the Surface app.

Another filing indicates the Surface Pro 8 will feature Wi-Fi 6 from the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter. That particular adapter supports the latest Wi-Fi standard known as 802.11ax and supports Bluetooth 5. Having integrated LTE connectivity and faster Wi-Fi 6 integration should bring improved wireless performance compared to past generation Surface Pro devices.

It’s unclear what other hardware might be improved inside the device. Previous upgrades have been criticized as minimal, so hopefully, the Surface Pro 8 will receive more compelling upgrades. Rumors suggest Microsoft will fit the PC with 32 gigabytes of RAM and one terabyte of storage.

The software giant typically offers multiple configurations. It’s unlikely that 32 gigabytes of RAM and one terabyte of storage would be the entry-level device. Rumors also suggest Microsoft will use the 11th generation Tiger Lake processor from Intel and Xe Graphics. The form factor is expected to be identical to the Surface Pro 8, with screen size and bezel thickness unchanged.