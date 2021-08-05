Far Cry 5 headlines new Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has another Free Play Days weekend coming at us this week, and some interesting titles are included in this promotion. As always, these Free Play Days weekends are open only to those who have Xbox Live Gold (which includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers). If you try a game out and decide that you like it, you can buy it at a discount, but only for a limited time while the Free Play Days promotion is ongoing.

The first game included in this weekend’s promotion is Far Cry 5. This is also the most recognizable game of the bunch, and it puts players in the role of a deputy who must work with the locals of Hope County, Montana, to reclaim the area from a doomsday cult and its violent leader, Joseph Seed. With Far Cry 6 on the horizon, making Far Cry 5 free during this promotion could be a way to build up some hype around the series in general.

Far Cry 5 is also home to a lot of different discounts this weekend, thanks to discounts not only on the game itself but various bundles that include DLC and in-game currency. For example, the Standard Edition of Far Cry 5 is down to $9 (85% off), while the Gold Edition is $18 (80% off), and the Insanity Bundle is at $22.50 (75% off). You can also pick up the Standard or Gold editions in a bundle with Far Cry New Dawn for $20 (80% off) and $32.50 (75% off), respectively, while the season pass, XL, and XXL packs of silver bars are on sale as well.

Along with Far Cry 5, Unturned and Bee Simulator are also free-to-play this weekend. Unturned is an open-world zombie survival game with graphics at least somewhat reminiscent of Minecraft, while Bee Simulator has you playing as a bee who lives in Central Park and experiencing all that a bee’s day-to-day entails.

Like Far Cry 5, both Unturned and Bee Simulator are on sale this weekend, but unlike Far Cry 5, there’s only one discount for each game. Unturned is on sale for $12.50 (50% off), while Bee Simulator is on sale for $16 (60%). The latest Free Play Days weekend is on now until Sunday, August 8th at 11:59 PM PDT.