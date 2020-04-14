Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition launches today: Here’s what it includes

Today is a fairly big day for Fallout 76 fans. Not only has the long-anticipated Wastelanders update arrived, but the game has also coming to Steam on PC. The big Fallout 76 news doesn’t stop there, though, as Bethesda has also launched a new collection called the Fallout 76 Wasterlanders Deluxe Edition.

This new version of the game is available on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and it essentially bundles the base game together with two content packs: the Raiders Content Bundle and the Settlers Content Bundle. As their names suggests, those content bundles offer Settler and Raider-themed items, keeping with the overarching theme of the Wastelanders expansion.

The Raider Content Bundle, for instance, includes a C.A.M.P, Stash Box, Faction Flag, Pathfinder Outfit, Conquest Loot Bag, Pillager Backpack, and Marauder Power Armor Skin, all with a Raider flair. It also comes with a Mine Car Planter, which is billed as a “small planter for your crops when no dirt is available.”

By and large, the Settler Content Bundle comes with the same stuff with a Settler design, only it includes a Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin instead of the skin in the Raider pack and a Garden Truckbed Trailer instead of the Mine Car Planter. Both items serve the same purpose, so really, player just need to ask themselves which design they prefer.

Both bundles are included in the Deluxe Edition, which also includes the base game for $59.99. On Steam at least, both content packs are available in a standalone bundle for $29.99, while each pack is available separately for $19.99. Fallout 76 on its own, meanwhile, is priced at $39.99.