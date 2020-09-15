Fall Guys BIG YEETUS update now live: Here’s what it adds

Yesterday, Mediatonic announced a new Fall Guys mid-season update called BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS. In a very long Twitter thread, Mediatonic explained the “ANTI-CHEATUS” part of the update, announcing that it was implementing Epic Games’ anti-cheat after working for weeks to build out its own tools. Today, we learned more about the BIG YEETUS part, as the update has gone live across PC and PlayStation 4.

As is usually the case, Mediatonic published the patch notes for this update in a Twitter thread. It’s fairly short and sweet, but the changes that Mediatonic has implemented have the potential to dramatically change gameplay.

BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS is now live! Surely that's worth a retweetus? pic.twitter.com/xcBOG4b5f3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

“Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely,” one tweet says. “We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds.” That, obviously, is very vague, but in a trailer published alongside these patch notes, we see some of the changes for ourselves, including a new layout for See Saw and fruit at the end of Dizzy Heights.

We also get a look at BIG YEETUS, which is a massive hammer that has made its way into various courses. The hammer rotates vertically, and if you stand in front it, you can potentially get knocked a significant distance across the stage. Of course, you could also be flung off the course entirely, so this is definitely one of those “use at your own risk” type of things.

On PC, Mediatonic has added the ability to bind actions to mouse buttons, while PS4 users should notice improved stability when creating parties. In both versions, stability when transitioning between rounds has been improved, so hopefully that’ll cut down on the number of mid-match crashes. Mediatonic has also decreased the timer for Fall Ball to 120 seconds (it was 150), and finally, it has lowered minimum player counts for some of the game’s courses, so that should mean greater course variety in the late game. The update is available now, so download it and take it for a spin.