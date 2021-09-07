Facebook and Ray-Ban tease smart glasses ahead of this week’s reveal

We’ve known since Zuckerberg’s confirmation in July that Facebook plans to launch a pair of smart glasses. The product was said at the time to feature Ray-Ban’s ‘form factor,’ and now we have the vaguest idea of what the design may look like. Ray-Ban has launched a promotional page on its website with a teaser for the smart glasses, as well as a reveal date.

The upcoming Facebook smart glasses will not, based on what we’ve heard so far, be a pair of augmented reality spectacles. Rather, the company will launch this hardware product as part of its goal to eventually introduce AR glasses. Zuckerberg revealed as much during his Facebook earnings call in late July.

The smart glasses will be launched in partnership with Ray-Ban parent company EssilorLuxottica. Facebook’s CEO promised the iconic Ray-Ban look combined with the ability to “do some pretty neat things.” Zuckerberg did not, however, elaborate on what those “neat things” would be, leaving many to speculate about just how smart the glasses will be.

Ray-Ban’s new promo page for the product doesn’t offer any details, though we can see the outline of the frames. Perhaps more interesting is a series of Facebook Stories published by Zuckerberg and Facebook VR/AR lead Andrew Bosworth; they show first-person perspective videos of Bosworth throwing various objects at Zuckerberg, kids fishing, the duo kayaking, and more.

The videos indicate that Facebook’s upcoming smart glasses will feature an embedded camera (or multiple cameras) for recording your everyday activities without pulling out your phone. The product will no doubt integrate with the wider Facebook ecosystem, likely making it easy to share videos from the glasses to Instagram and Facebook.

These details will be revealed later this week on September 9, at least based on the date displayed on Ray-Ban’s website.