Exercise results can vary drastically and your genes may be to blame

Your genes may play a big role in the results you see from exercise, according to a new study from Anglia Ruskin University. The researchers say certain genes have a “significant role” in how one’s body responds to exercise, including results that revolve around cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and anaerobic power.

The new study involved more than 3,000 adults ages 18 to 55 who didn’t have a history of exercise training. The researchers examined the role one’s genes may play in the results from exercise, finding that different results were experienced among the participants despite performing the same exercise program.

The data on participants and exercise was pulled from 24 different existing studies, ultimately shedding like on the role genes may play in different exercise results. For example, one’s genetics are behind 72-percent of variation when it comes to muscle strength results from exercise.

When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, meanwhile, genetic variants were found to drive 44-percent of the exercise result differences between people. Finally, genes had influence over 10-percent of the anaerobic power improvements observed in people participating in the same exercise.

Of course, genes didn’t entirely influence the exercise results, with other factors including things like proper recovery, diet, nutrition, and whether injuries were experienced. When it comes to genetics, however, the study found 13 genes and their related alleles that influence how the body reacts to exercise and the improvements reaped as a result.