Evil Dead: The Game delayed, but there’s a good reason

The iconic Evil Dead franchise will soon be available in the form of a video game, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the title. Saber Interactive, the developer behind the game, has announced a delay that will push the release into 2022, though assuming everything goes as planned, it’ll hit shelves by February.
Evil Dead: The Game is based on the Evil Dead franchise, which includes both movies and a TV show. The title will offer multiplayer/co-operative gameplay, as well as a player versus player mode, giving fans the opportunity to fight the dead as Ash Williams and his friends.
In a couple of tweets, the developer behind the title revealed that Evil Dead: The Game is now scheduled for release in February 2022. This will, according to the team, give them more time to add a single-player option so that fans can play even when the co-op mode is not an option.
As well, the additional time will give the developer the chance to polish the game and ultimately ensure it releases a finished, quality product. Once it arrives, the game will be available on the PS4 and PS5, the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs.
This won’t be the first game based on the Evil Dead franchise; there’s the 2005 title Evil Dead: Regeneration, for example, and the 2003 title Evil Dead: A Fistful of Boomstick. This will be the first Evil Dead game made for the latest-generation gaming consoles, however.