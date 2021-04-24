ESPN+ will stream a Marvel-themed NBA game called Arena of Heroes

Basketball fans will soon have the opportunity to stream a Marvel-themed game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors, ESPN has announced. Called Marvel’s Arena of Heroes, the alternate presentation will be the second live game made available through ESPN+, though it’ll also be available to watch on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2.

This will be the first time a game between these two teams has received a Marvel-themed alternate presentation, according to ESPN, which notes that NBA fans who aren’t interested in the superhero side of things will be able to watch the regular presentation on ESPN starting at 7:30 PM EST.

Assuming you tune in for the Marvel’s Arena of Hope presentation, you can expect to see everything from custom graphics to “an original Marvel story” and the appearance of several popular characters: Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America.

The presentation will revolve around a story in which the Avengers seek additional members to help them fight an invading alien army. The superheroes realize that athletes offer “superior physical abilities” and will therefore use a series of contests to determine which of the two teams will become Marvel’s Champions.

According to ESPN, this Marvel storyline will focus on three players from each team: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors, as well as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. The players’ performance during the game will contribute to Marvel Hero points; the team with the most points at the end of the match will be named the Marvel’s Champion.