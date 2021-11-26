Epic’s latest Fortnite teaser all but confirms entirely new Chapter 3 map

Epic Games has kicked off Black Friday by dropping a new Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser, one that all but confirms players will, indeed, drop onto an entirely new map once the current season ends. Rumors about the new map have been circulating for a while, but the first real indication came from Epic itself with the Chapter 3 announcement.

Epic Games/YouTube

Following rumors about a big change, Epic confirmed that Fortnite‘s current season will be the last in the game’s second chapter, meaning next month will bring the big Chapter 3 update. The announcement was made in a teaser trailer, which the company followed up with another tweet today.

Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. pic.twitter.com/EoU3JDudAT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2021

To properly understand the new tweet, you should first check out Epic’s teaser trailer: it ends with the name for this finale, “The End.” Players noted that when flipped upside down, “The End” shows what appears to be Steamy Stacks and a large mountain or volcano.

The decision to place the landscape silhouette underside down doesn’t seem to be a mere style choice. Fans have been speculating that Chapter 3 will essentially “flip” the battle royale island, bringing the fight to the other side. Assuming that does take place, it raises new questions.

Will the map get a full overhaul, or will it be a mirrored version of the current map with smaller changes throughout? Given complaints from players that the current chapter is starting to feel stale, it seems reasonable that Epic would overhaul the island.

The company seemingly reinforces that speculation with its new tweet, indicating that once Chapter 3 arrives, Fortnite players will get an entirely new experience akin to when they first played Fortnite. The big change will be ushered in by the Chapter 2 – Season 8 finale scheduled for December 4 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th. These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

Popular Fortnite data-miner and leaker HYPEX claims in a recent tweet that the Season 8 finale will result in another “black hole,” which is a placeholder that persists for a few days while Epic updates Fortnite with major changes. Should the leak prove true, the black hole will disappear and Chapter 3 will arrive on December 7.

HYPEX goes on to claim that the sources who provided this information have “never” been wrong in the past. The account also indicates that it knows more about Chapter 3 than it has revealed, saying the next chapter is “SOO good.” Epic says Chapter 2 will end with players battling the Cube Queen and whatever she has planned in a one-time in-game event on December 4.