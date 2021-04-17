Epic teams with Spotify to offer Fortnite Crew music perk

If you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you can get a Spotify Premium subscription for free as a new perk. The offer will go live on April 22 and remain available for active subscribers to claim until June 30, according to Epic, which notes that you can only redeem the perk using a Spotify account that has never previously had a Premium subscription.

Fortnite Crew is a subscription plan for players who want to get an exclusive skin every month in addition to some other perks. Epic was recently circulating a survey that indicated it is exploring new perks to add to the plan, which would give subscribers more incentive for signing up and sticking with the paid bundle.

It seems Spotify is one of those new perks, at least a temporary one. Subscriptions in eligible countries who redeem the plan will get three months of Spotify Premium for free. The premium version of the music app provides ad-free access to content, as well as the ability to play any song you want on-demand to save content for offline listening.

Epic notes that if you were an active Fortnite Crew subscriber between March 22 and April 22, you’ll also be eligible to redeem the Spotify Premium perk. A large number of countries are supported, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany, Mexico, Australia, and more.

Users will need to cancel before the free promotion ends to avoid being charged for additional months. Once you claim the free perk, you’ll have until July 31 to redeem it, otherwise, the code will expire. The full details for this Fortnite Crew promotion can be found on Epic’s website here.