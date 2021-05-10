Epic taps Casetify to launch limited-edition Fortnite phone cases

You can now sport your favorite Fortnite character on the back of your phone thanks to a team-up between Epic Games and phone case maker Casetify. The duo has revealed a lineup of limited-edition Fortnite-themed smartphone cases, as well as smartwatch bands and a couple of cases for Apple’s AirPods.

The new cases feature various iconic elements from the Fortnite universe, including some old-school favorites like the Durr Burger. The artwork comes with a distinctly sticker-like appearance; it’s bold and unambiguously themed after the popular battle royale game.

The downside is that you’ll need a relatively new Apple device to benefit from this new limited edition launch. The phone cases are available for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus up through the iPhone 12 models, meaning you’ll have to look somewhere else to satisfy your mobile Fortnite branding needs if you own an Android phone.

Take your Fortnite style off the Island and into the real world! We’ve teamed up with @CASETiFY for a limited-edition collection featuring some of your favorite Fortnite characters. #FortnitexCASETiFY Shop now: https://t.co/E1JEY7rbZC pic.twitter.com/wKRy2S9Y6S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 7, 2021

In addition to the mobile phone cases, Casetify also has Fortnite-themed AirPods and AirPods Pro cases as part of the limited series. These cases come with only two design options, however: Fortnite Sticker and “Welcome to the Party Band.” Both of the case options are priced at $35 USD.

The phone cases range from $50 to $60 each and are likewise joined by Party and Sticker-themed Apple Watch bands priced at $52 USD. Rounding out the series is a Fortnite-themed water bottle available in 550ml and 770ml capacities — though, at this time, they’re both listed as sold out.