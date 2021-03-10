Epic just shared some major teasers about Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6

Fortnite‘s Chapter 2 – Season 5 has nearly reached its end, meaning we’re only days away from the launch of the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 6. Epic recently took to the official Fortnite Twitter account to share details about its plans in a tweet thread, including the official Season 6 start date and what you can expect from the Season 5 finale.

First things first: If you want the Fortnite Season 5 finale to be a total surprise, you should stop reading now to avoid any minor spoilers. With that said, Epic has only provided a vague idea of what it has planned, so there isn’t much to be spoiled at this time.

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5 finale will be ‘explosive,’ according to Epic’s new tweet thread. Following that event, the game’s sixth season will start on March 16, allowing players to ‘play through the culmination of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale.’

Epic notes that this will be a Solo experience and that players will be able to experience it whenever they log into the game for the first time in Season 6. If you want to have a more social experience, though, Epic says it will soon have details on an upcoming global premiere for the new season that players will be able to watch at the same time online.

Epic notes that you should spend your gold bars before the start of Season 6, but don’t worry, they’re not being removed — rather, your bars will reset to zero at the start of the next season. Want more details? Epic has elaborated on its tweet thread in a blog post on its website.

According to the company, this upcoming Zero Crisis event will be its ‘most ambitious story cinematic yet!’ Of course, you’ll also need to finish the current Battle Pass to get all of the rewards before Season 6 arrives. If you have any active quests, you’ll want to finish those by March 15, as well.