Epic just revealed all of the Batman/Fortnite comic book rewards

Thus far, DC Comics and Epic have only released the first two out of the six total comic books in the limited series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. Each issue comes with a digital code to redeem a Fortnite item for free, but the company was only revealing those items when the new issues were released. That has changed.

The first two issues of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point have been released; the first comes with a code for the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin and the second comes with a code for the Batman Zero Wing Glider. Epic previously listed the other items as too-be-announced with each issue’s release.

That changed in recent days and we now know which items will come with the next four releases: Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe, Deathstroke Destroyer Glider, Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling, and the Batarang Axe Pickaxe.

Fans who purchase all six comic book releases and unlock all of the codes will also get the Armored Batman Zero skin. The series’ third issue will be released on May 18, followed by the others on June 1, June 15, and July 6. Both print and digital versions are offered, with the latter through DC Comics Universe Infinite.

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series tells the story of Batman after he gets sucked to the Fortnite battle royale island, including his effort to regain his memories and figure out how to get back to Gotham City. The series sheds light on some of the Zero Point storylines that weren’t apparent in the game.