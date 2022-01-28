Epic Games Store free weekly games will continue another year

Epic Games has just published its 2021 Year in Review, and while it’s fun to look back, it’s more interesting to see what’s still yet to come. In this case, the horizon has never looked better. Epic Games has confirmed that it will continue giving away games for free all throughout 2022.

Jennie Book/Shutterstock

In a market still heavily dominated by Steam, Epic Games has made a name for itself largely thanks to its weekly game giveaways. Starting in 2019, every Epic Game user has been able to pick up a new game once a week, and the games have not been cheap for the platform to give out. The 2021 lineup included many excellent titles, such as Among Us, Overcooked 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Jurassic World Evolution, Tomb Raider, and more.

The company hasn’t disclosed which games we can look forward to in 2022, but it has made it clear that there will be games to pick up every single week. Considering that some of the games Epic Games previously gave away cost upwards of $50, this is a good way for gamers to try out new titles without spending a fortune. This must still be worth it to Epic Games if it has decided to extend the promotion for the third year in a row.

What else is in store for Epic Games in 2022?

Aside from the happy news for all gamers, the company has shed some light on its other plans for 2022 in an Epic Games Store Roadmap. In 2021, Epic Games launched an achievement section that, much like the one on Steam, helps players track their achievements across all the titles they own. It seems that some of the key plans for 2022 include expanding on the player profile section, adding playtime, and other various features.

Epic Games is also planning to rework the current Library and Download sections. Based on user feedback, the company wants to add new options to help players organize their games, including a priority queue for downloads and updates. The Library will also be available outside of the launcher.

Further improvements include opening up the Epic Wallet (which is Epic’s own method of payment) to the rest of the world, improving the performance of the Epic Games launcher, and updating Game Hubs to work as a news center for the games you currently own. The company also plans to gather more player feedback via various community features, such as polls and ratings.

Perhaps most importantly, Epic Games showed a teaser including the most anticipated games that will make it to the platform in 2022. We can expect to see Dying Light 2, Sifu, Rainbow Six Extraction, Uncharted, Saints Row, and more. With a lineup like that, and the continuation of weekly giveaways, Epic Games can most likely expect some pretty good traffic in 2022.