Epic Games Store free games will help pass the time during quarantine

With a lot of people attempting to stay home as much as possible, there are a lot of folks who are in search of entertainment. For PC players, a good place to potentially turn is the Epic Games Store, which at the beginning of this year extended its weekly free games promotion through 2020. A new batch of free games went live today, and they could be well worth a download if you’re on the lookout for something new to play.

The two games on offer couldn’t be much different from one another. The first free game for the week is The Stanley Parable, which is probably one of the strangest games any of us have ever encountered. It’s billed as a first person exploration game, but those who have played it know that such a simple descriptor doesn’t really do it justice.

“Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again,” the game’s description on the Epic Games Store reads. “This world was not made for you to understand.” It’s probably best that we leave it at that and let you discover the secrets of The Stanley Parable for yourself.

If you want something that might be a little easier to wrap your head around, then Watch Dogs – the week’s second free game – is probably more your speed. Watch Dogs puts you in the shoes of Aiden Pearce, a hacker who can quite literally use the city of Chicago as he plots his revenge. Watch Dogs wound up spawning a series that’s set to continue with Watch Dogs: Legion at some point in the future, so this is a good place to start if you’ve always been interested in the series but have yet to take the plunge.

As always, these games will only be available for a week – specifically, they’re available now through Thursday, March 26th at 11AM ET. Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable will be replaced by Figment and Tormentor x Punisher next week, so be sure to grab those as well.