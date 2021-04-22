Epic Games Store expands Windows app offerings with itch.io and Brave

Today, Epic announced that it’s adding a new batch of PC apps to the Epic Games Store. Not only are more Windows apps heading to the Epic Games Store, but Epic has even added a dedicated page for them. There are some widely-used apps in today’s collection of newcomers, along with some interesting choices like the itch.io store.

That means, technically speaking, that you can now use the Epic Games Store to download another game store. As many PC players are already aware, itch.io is a DRM-free storefront for indie games, so the fact that it’s now counted among the Windows apps that the Epic Games Store offers is delightfully wacky.

In addition to itch.io, we’ll also see open-source browser Brave join the lineup, which claims to be three times as fast as Chrome. Add to that KenShape, which can generate 3D models based on pixel art; digital painting app Krita; and iHeartRadio, an app which needs no introduction but is only available in North America, and we’ve got quite the eclectic group of apps joining the Epic Games Store today.

The fact that these apps are joining the Epic Games Store shows that Epic is trying to make its storefront a one-stop shop that offers more than just games. Epic isn’t alone in offering software as Steam has offered apps for years too, though Steam’s selection seems to be grounded in gaming while Epic is gathering all sorts of different apps under the EGS umbrella.

These apps are joining Spotify, which has the distinction of being the first Epic Store Windows app after it was added late last year. Beginning today at 8 PM EDT, those who are subscribed to Fortnite Crew can net three months of Spotify Premium for free. For more, check out the Epic Games Store’s new dedicated page for PC apps.