Epic Games Store begins rolling out a fan-favorite feature

When the Epic Games Store launched in December 2018, it launched in something of a feature-poor state. Epic promised to build out the store’s feature set over time, but it’s been a long, involved process that’s still ongoing. Epic has started rolling out a rather big feature that many other digital storefronts have – achievements – but it sounds like that feature hasn’t been fully implemented yet.

In a post to Twitter, Epic Games says that “Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them,” before noting that this feature is still in its early phases and will probably go through some changes and adjustments before everything is said and done. Epic wraps up the tweet by saying it will have more to share on achievements in the future.

Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We'll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/80dnoLYegV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 29, 2020

Beyond that tweet, we’re left in the dark. We don’t know which games are getting achievements at this early stage, though the video accompanying Epic’s tweet seems to show achievements in ARK: Survival Evolved. It’s clear that this feature is still in the very early stages of implementation, so don’t expect a ton of games to support achievements just yet.

Achievements are one of the features listed in the “Up Next” section of the Epic Games Store roadmap on Trello. In that section, it’s joined by price-adjusting bundles, direct carrier billing, add-on discovery, a trending section for the Epic Games storefront, and finally, mod support for games. Those are some big features, particularly mod support, so Epic definitely has its plate full.

There are still plenty of features planned for the future too, including support for additional payment methods and currencies, a news feed, gifting, user reviews, and yes, even the elusive shopping cart. We’ll let you know when Epic starts releasing more features on its roadmap, so stay tuned for that.