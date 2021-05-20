Epic Games MEGA Sale returns with a whopper of a free game

Epic’s MEGA Sale is returning today, which means that we’re looking at just about a solid month of discounts on a variety of PC games. As it usually does at sale time, Epic is opening “The Vault,” which means that it’ll be offering noteworthy free games throughout the duration of the sale. The first free game on offer is a big one, too.

If you look at the Epic Games Store right now, you’ll see that NBA 2K21 is free to claim. It’ll be free until May 27th, 2021, at which point it will rotate out and be replaced by a new game from The Vault. Epic isn’t revealing what that next game is – and likely won’t until it rotates in next week – but it does say to check back every Thursday for the duration of the sale for a new free game.

On top of the free games and the discounts, Epic is also giving Fortnite players on PC a free challenge pack. Beginning today, those who log into Fortnite via the Epic Games Launcher will get the Street Shadows Challenge Pack for free. Rather, those players will get the challenges they need to complete in order to unlock all of the pack’s parts, but there’s no time limit on completing them. Just be sure to log into the game before June 17th at 11 AM EDT to get the challenges.

As always, Epic is giving shoppers a $10 coupon to use on any game priced $14.99 or more. Some of the deals Epic is highlighting for this sale include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 25% off, Oddworld: Soulstorm for 20% off, Kingdom Hearts III for 33% off (with three months of Disney+ included if you buy before May 31st), and Cyberpunk 2077 for 20% off. Of course, there are plenty more deals aside from that, but those are definitely the headliners for this particular MEGA sale.

The MEGA Sale is on for the next four weeks, wrapping up on June 17th. Fortnite players should be sure to log in to the game before that date to claim their challenges for the Street Shadows Pack, while everyone else should check back with the Epic Games Store on a weekly basis to scope out those free games.