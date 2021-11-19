Electrified Genesis GV70 revealed in China

Genesis has revealed an electrified version of its GV70 SUV at Auto Guangzhou 2021, taking place at the China Import and Export Fair Complex today through November 28. The official rebuild of the electrified SUV was broadcast worldwide and can be seen at the YouTube link below. The electrified GV70 is based on the regular GV70 SUV.

It has a spacious interior and outstanding performance, along with a bunch of new technologies integrated specifically for electric vehicles. The vehicle was covered in a matte paint color called Atacama Copper. The front end of the electrified SUV was designed with an eye towards aerodynamic efficiency and function. With an electric vehicle, improved aerodynamics can result in a longer driving range.

The electrified GV70 features the Genesis signature Crest Grille. In the rear, the vehicle has no tailpipe since it’s a fully electric vehicle but retains the familiar design characteristics of the GV70. Inside, the SUV has an interior designed to be driver-focused, inspired by the “Beauty of White Space” interior design concept. Genesis chose a variety of renewable and eco-friendly materials to build the vehicle.

While they are eco-friendly, each of the materials chosen offers a high-quality finish Genesis says contributes to its vision for sustainable luxury inside and out. When the electrified GV70 reaches market, it will come with a Glacier White interior. The thought of a white interior might make some people shutter. However, Tesla has shown with its light interiors that white can be robust.

The Electrified GV70 will only be available with all-wheel drive. Details on power output and performance for the North American version will be announced closer to launch. However, Genesis says it expects the vehicle to reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with Boost Mode activated. Another mystery is driving range, again something that Genesis promises to reveal closer to launch.

However, the automaker has noted that the Electrified GV70 will feature 350kW rapid charging allowing the battery to go from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in less than 20 minutes. The vehicle will feature a 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system allowing owners to leverage different charging infrastructures as needed. Owners won’t need a converter when using either type of charging infrastructure.

Another interesting aspect of the electric SUV is an integrated V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports 3.6kW charge. Genesis says that is higher than the power supply in the average home and will allow owners to use electric appliances outside the vehicle. Also featured is a Disconnect Actuator System that can automatically connect and disconnect the motor and driveshaft depending on driving conditions.

That means the vehicle can change between two-wheel drive and all-will drive as needed to conserve power and increase efficiency. Smart Regenerative Braking System 2.0 can regenerate energy when braking based on driving habits, real-time navigation, and road conditions. Genesis also integrates a feature called i-Pedal that allows the owner to start and stop the vehicle using only the throttle pedal.

Active Noise Control-Road technology helps make the interior of the vehicle quieter. It works by measuring and analyzing road noise using a quartet of sensors and eight microphones. The system then creates the opposite sound to neutralize unwanted noise. There is no word on potential pricing or availability for the vehicle at this time.