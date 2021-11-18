Echo Show 10 gets Conversation Mode to make requests less awkward

Smart speakers and other AI assistant devices are incredibly convenient, particularly for those times you need quick information without pulling out your phone or tablet. Using these devices on a regular basis can be a bit awkward, however, as every request and command must start with the wake word — something Amazon’s Conversation Mode addresses.

Conversation Mode is a new feature for Amazon’s Echo Show 10 smart display that allows users to give Alexa multiple commands or make multiple requests without saying “Hey Alexa” for each statement. The feature is optional and is triggered by saying, “Alexa, join the conversation.”

By saying that phrase, anyone will be able to talk to Alexa without saying the wake word, though they must be within view of the smart display’s camera and must be looking at the Echo Show’s screen.

Users will know that Alexa has heard their command because the AI will issue a response. Conversation Mode could be useful for periodically adding items to a shopping list while sorting through the fridge, for example, or getting answers to questions while working on a project. According to Amazon, its AI is able to handle Conversation Mode by looking for both visual and audible cues from the people in the room.

When the conversation time is over, users can switch Alexa back to its wake word-based listening method by saying, “Leave the conversation.” Closing the camera shutter or turning the microphone off will also bring the conversation to an end.

Users get a visual indicator in the form of a blue border around the device’s screen that makes it clear Alexa is listening. Amazon addresses further privacy concerns by saying that only Alexa requests are recorded and sent to the cloud. Echo Show 10 smart display owners will see the Conversation Mode option arrive at some point over coming weeks.