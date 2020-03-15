EA suspends live game competitions: Apex Legends and FIFA impacted

EA is back with a new update on its live gaming competitions and the way they’re being impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The company said in a statement on Friday that is suspending all of its live competitive game events, including ones planned for hit games Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Madden NFL 20. The suspension includes third-party events that are licensed by EA.

Earlier this month, EA revealed that it had canceled some live game events it had originally planned to conduct in Texas. The company had said at the time that it would provide more details on future events and now it is back with that update.

On Friday, EA said that it is suspending the Apex Legends Global Series, FIFA Online 4 Live Events, FIFA 20 Global Series, and Madden NFL 20 Championship Series. The company says it made this decision in order to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As a result of this decision, EA says that all of its competitive gaming content will also be suspended, the only exception being broadcast video that can be produced individually and remotely. The online competitive gaming events will continue in cases where the players and staff are all located remotely. The change went into effect on March 13.

The company doesn’t yet know when it will resume live gaming competitions, stating on Friday that it will use this break to ‘determine next steps for moving forward.’ EA says only that this suspension will remain in place until the global coronavirus pandemic starts to improve.