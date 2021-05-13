E3 2021 reveals official app, details all digital show

E3 2021 is quickly approaching, and after last year’s show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is returning this year as an all digital show. Outside of some of the major exhibitors who will be in attendance, the fact that E3 2021 will be an all digital affair is the only thing that’s been confirmed about the show so far. Today, that all changed, with E3 organizers not only announcing a dedicated mobile app for the show, but also detailing how E3’s content will be delivered to viewers.

The Entertainment Software Association – the organization behind E3 – said today that E3 2021’s app and online portal “will be a key hub for the duration of the show.” In both the online portal and the app, viewers will find virtual booths, hosted events, and even online forums. Media access to the online portal will be available starting Monday, June 7th, while public access will follow behind on Saturday, June 12th.

Once the portal goes live for the public, viewers will use it and the app to access virtual booths from exhibitors, which is where special events will be hosted along with VOD content and articles. If you’re looking for the big announcements from E3 2021, you’ll find them in those virtual booths. The portal will also allow attendees to create and customize profiles, chat on forums, hang out in virtual lounges, and even participate in “gamified show elements” that have their own leaderboards – though it seems more details on those gamified portions will be coming later.

The E3 live broadcast will also be streamed through the portal and hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller. This is where we’ll see developers exhibit their games after announcing them during E3’s big press events, but we’ll also things things like industry panels and press conferences during the live show as well.

Outside of the app and online hub, E3 will also be broadcasting on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. A number of major game companies have already been confirmed for the show, including the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Square Enix. We’re sure that plenty more exhibitors will be revealed by the time E3 kicks off next month, so we’ll let you know when more news is revealed.