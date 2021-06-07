E3 2021 PC Gaming Show dated and detailed: What we expect

We already know that E3 2021 will be home to a number of reveal livestreams hosted by the industry’s biggest publishers, but it isn’t an E3 without the PC Gaming Show. Today, we got confirmation that the PC Gaming Show will be returning once again for E3 2021. Not only that, but the event’s organizers also revealed some of the announcements we can expect from the show.

As it is every E3, 2021’s PC Gaming Show will be put on by the folks over at PC Gamer. Today, PC Gamer confirmed that the PC Gaming Show will air on Sunday, June 13th at 2:30 PM PDT/5:30 PM EDT. Apparently, the PC Gaming Show will be streaming on a wide variety of platforms (PC Gamer says it’s even streaming the show on TikTok this year), but most people will probably want to head to PC Gamer’s Twitch or YouTube channels to catch the show.

The event will run around 90 minutes and will once again be hosted by Sean “Day9” Plott – a person who’s entire career as a streamer, commentator, and pro player has been tied to PC gaming. PC Gamer says that the show will feature “as many great trailers as possible, a total of 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews,” while also teasing some of the announcements that will happen during the event.

For instance, Techland will be on hand to show off Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and we’ll also get “big news for the Orcs Must Die! franchise.” We’ll see the world premiere of a new game from Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios, gameplay from Hello Neighbor 2, a reveal concerning Humankind from Sega and Amplitude Studios, and an announcement for Chivalry 2, among other things. Valve will even be on hand to deliver a message about Steam, so we’ll definitely want to catch that.

Developers and publishers who are confirmed for the show include Frontier and Frontier Foundry, Hello Traveler, Tripwire Interactive, Humble Games, Ishtar Games, and Alawar Games. You can check out a teaser for the event (hosted by Plott himself) embedded above, but otherwise, keep it here at SlashGear for more details about E3 2021.