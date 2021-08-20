Duolingo updated with family plan, handwriting tool, and new languages

Language-learning app Duolingo has announced a major update to its platform that adds two big features: a new family plan for users who have more than one learner in the house, as well as a new tool that teaches users how to write symbols and scripts for certain languages. The announcement comes alongside details about the company’s technology and more.

During its Duocon event today, language-learning company Duolingo has announced new features and changes to its product, among other things, including the addition of new languages and a family plan. These updates expand an already robust app, helping children and adults alike learn new languages and improve their skills.

The new family plan allows up to six people to enjoy Duolingo Plus benefits at about $120/year sans a monthly plan option. This is compared to the Duolingo Plus plan priced at $13/month, which is only for one user. Families will be able to see each others’ progress and use shared devices.

Aaand that's not all! Because language learning is better together, we're introducing Family Plan – 6 Duolingo Plus accounts under one, affordable plan! 👪#Duocon — Duolingo (@duolingo) August 20, 2021

As mentioned, Duolingo has added a new ‘handwriting’ tool that helps learners master languages that use non-Latin alphabets, including Greek, Korean, Russian, Japanese, Hindi, and Arabic. The tool works similar to written lessons found in competing language-learning apps, requiring the user to trace characters with their finger on the screen.

Beyond that, Duolingo says it is gearing up to add another five languages to the app: Haitian Creole, Zulu, Xhosa, Maori, and Tagalog. South African organizations were tapped to help Duolingo develop the Xhosa and Zulu courses, improving access to South African languages.