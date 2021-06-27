Dune 2021 delayed again, but you won’t have to wait too long

The anticipated Dune adaptation has been delayed once again, but this time only for weeks instead of months. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in December 2020, but as with many movies last year, Warner Bros. ended up bumping it several months to an October 1, 2021, release date. The movie will still arrive in October, but later than expected.



Dune 2021 is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s popular sci-fi novel, introducing a new generation of viewers to the story last seen on the big screen in 1984. The latest movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Rather than hitting theaters on October 1, Variety reports that Warner Bros. has bumped the theatrical debut to October 22. The Many Saints of Newark will take over Dune‘s original release date. Meanwhile, Cry Macho, which had its release previously changed with the Dune shuffle, is now rescheduled to arrive earlier than anticipated on September 17.

The movie’s trailer has been available for nine long, teasing months, providing a dramatic and exciting look at the upcoming adaptation. As fans had hoped, Warner Bros. gave a look at the sandworm — a huge creator native to the fiction planet Arrakis — at the very end of the trailer, stoking anticipation among fans.

Though the original release date change was disappointing, there is a bright side: with the vaccination program now heavily underway and preventative measures relaxed, many people will be able to head to their local theater to watch the movie on the big screen, no doubt providing a much more dramatic experience than what you’d get a home.