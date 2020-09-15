Don’t believe the rumors about PlayStation 5 production, Sony says

Earlier today, we heard a rumor that claimed Sony may be encountering some production woes with the PlayStation 5. According to that report, Sony had cut estimated PlayStation 5 production for the current fiscal year by a not-insignificant 4 million units because of yield issues with the SoC that will be at the center of the console. Now Sony has chimed in to say those reports are false.

The report was originally published by Bloomberg after speaking with anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Bloomberg said that Sony’s production estimates for the current fiscal year were now around 11 million due to yields that were potentially as low as 50% for the console’s SoC. While those yields have been improving lately, Bloomberg’s sources claimed that they weren’t stable yet.

Now Sony has issued a statement to say Bloomberg’s report is false. Speaking to GamesIndustry, Sony said, “While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false. We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

So, according to Sony, production on the PlayStation 5 is – and always has been – all system go. Bloomberg’s report was certainly believable, because new hardware frequently has problems with yields, particularly CPUs and GPUs. It’s especially easy to believe since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which has delayed development and production cycles all over the world. As far as Sony is concerned, though, that report is inaccurate.

Tomorrow, Sony is hosting a PlayStation 5 showcase where we hope to learn when the PlayStation 5 is launching and how much it’ll cost. At the very least, we’ll see some more from games that are destined for the console, so be sure to check back here with us tomorrow for all you need to know from Sony’s showcase.