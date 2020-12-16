Don’t believe the Galaxy Note death rumors just yet

For several months now, rumors of the Galaxy Note’s demise have been swirling. Those rumors have primarily claimed that Samsung will give S-Pen functionality to other phones beginning next year, and when you consider that other devices like the the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra challenge the size of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, respectively, it makes sense that Samsung might consider canning the line altogether.

More recently, an editorial by Samsung mobile business lead Roh Tae-moon suggested that more Samsung flagships will support the S-Pen in the future, once again setting off speculation that the Galaxy Note is living on borrowed time. After all, if there are other Samsung flagships that are comparable in size to the Galaxy Note and they support the S-Pen, then it seems that the Galaxy Note is being squeezed out of its own niche.

Hold your horses, though, because reports of the Galaxy Note’s impending demise may be overstated. According to the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung is planning to continue producing the Galaxy Note line at least through 2021. That confirmation comes from an anonymous Samsung official, who said simply, “We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year,” in a statement to Yonhap.

That official further added that “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued,” so it seems that we can at least count on Samsung releasing a new Galaxy Note lineup in 2021. Keep in mind that the official has only said that Samsung plans to release a new phones in the Galaxy Note series next year, so what happens once we’re into 2022 is anyone’s guess.

It’s also worth remember that we’re a long way from autumn 2021, which is when these new Galaxy Note phones will be announced and released. Samsung still has plenty of time to change its mind about the Note, so what’s true now may not be true in 9 months. For the moment, though, it seems Samsung plans to keep the Galaxy Note alive, so we’ll see if that changes in the future.