Dole recalls some of its fresh parsley over Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli

Dole, the company behind many of the fresh foods you may purchase, has recalled some of its parsley over the risk of Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli. The foodborne illness may result in gastrointestinal issues in those who eat the contaminated product, though people who have weakened immune systems, kids, and the elderly are most at risk.

The E. coli contamination was detected through random testing of a sample in Michigan. The recall involves Dole’s Curly Leaf Parsley harvested on August 18 and August 19; though fresh parsley would no longer be good, some people may have frozen meals prepared with the parsley or dried parsley from the recalled product.

The recalled parsley was sent to distributors, wholesalers, and retail stores in 30-count and 60-count packs. As with other recalls, consumers who may have purchased the product can check the packaging with the identifying details listed in the recall notice published by the FDA.

Fortunately, the recalled parsley made it to retailers in a limited number of states: Missouri, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan. Dole notes that only the Curly Leaf Parsley covered by this recall needs to be discarded; other fresh parsley products from the company are fine and can be safely consumed.

According to the recall notice, heathly adults and kids ‘rarely’ develop a serious illness from this foodborne pathogen. Consumers who have questions about the parsley recall can contact Dole’s customer service center for more information, the advisory notes.