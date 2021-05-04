DJI Mini 2 battery discharging issue will get a firmware fix soon

DJI already launched no less than two new drones this year, that despite the legal debacle it has in the US over its involvement with the Chinese government’s activities. Fortunately, it hasn’t forgotten about its relatively young products, namely the DJI Mini 2. Owners of that drone have been reporting minor but still unfavorable issues about its LiPo battery. The good news is that it will need only a software fix. The bad news is that its arrival is still unknown at this point.

Some owners of the DJI Mini 2 have been reporting that the drone’s battery doesn’t get discharged slowly over time when left in the drone or on the charger while not charging. While this would normally sound like a good thing, the problem is that it also degrades such a battery’s life. LiPo batteries in particular need to very slowly discharge when full in order to prolong their life, ironic as it may sound.

DJI’s Intelligent Flight Batteries actually have this function but it turns out that the batteries in DJI Mini 2. Most owners will have probably missed that, though, as it might only surface in tests and closer examination. Fortunately, the fix isn’t that hard either.

In a statement to Digital Photography Review, DJI says that it will be pushing out a firmware update that will fix this situation. It will initiate auto-discharge when the battery is left in the drone or in the charging hub and hasn’t been used recently. It doesn’t say, however, when it plans to actually push out that update.

Although it could be costly in the long run, since users might have to replace their batteries sooner, the issue is actually very minor and, thankfully, doesn’t pose a safety risk. That said, DJI does recommend that Mini 2 owners take out the battery when it won’t be used for a long period of time, with or without the firmware update.