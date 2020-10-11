Disney’s Obi-Wan Star Wars series will finally start filming in March

Following the production delay announced several long months ago, we finally know when Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series based on the character Obi-Wan Kenobi will start filming. The news was revealed by actor Ewan McGregor during an interview recently, with McGregor stating that — barring any unforeseen circumstances that may cause additional delays — filming will kick off in March 2021.

We’ve known about Disney’s plan to release a limited Star Wars series on Disney Plus that will revolve around the character Obi-Wan Kenobi, but information has been provided at a trickle rate. The sudden arrival of the pandemic caused widespread production delays in the movie and television industry, so it’s no surprise that the Obi-Wan series was temporarily put on ice.

Back in January, it was reported that the delay in filming likely wouldn’t delay the actual premiere of the series, which will be exclusive to Disney’s streaming platform, but that was before the pandemic. Though we’re nearer than ever to the start of production, it has been quite a long wait since the show’s announcement way back in August 2019.

The series was first delayed when its original writer left the project in January 2020. Disney found a new writer to bring in as a replacement in April, but the scripts had to be rewritten, which would delay filming into 2021. Amid all of this, the pandemic struck, disrupting workflows and introducing other indefinite delays across the industry.

All of this may finally soon be behind us, however, with McGregor stating during a brief virtual interview on The Graham Norton Show that filming for the Obi-Wan series will start in March 2021. It’s unclear when the series will finally arrive on Disney Plus, but Star Wars fans have no shortage of content to watch with The Mandalorian and other Star Wars content on the streaming platform.