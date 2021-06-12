Disney World will make face masks optional for vaccinated visitors next week

Starting on June 15, Disney World will implement an updated face masks policy that’ll make them optional in most cases for visitors who are fully vaccinated. This is a change from its current policy, which requires all guests to wear properly fitted face masks made of proper materials. As well, the company says it will start relaxing its social distancing rules at the resort.

Disney announced the updated guidelines for the Walt Disney World Resort, stating that they’ll go into effect starting on June 15. The company notes that it will still require its guests to wear face masks in certain places, namely on its transportation options like the monorails and buses.

As well, Disney says that guests who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear face masks at all times, though the company won’t ask for proof of vaccination. Fully vaccinated visitors, however, will no longer be required to wear face masks when indoors, a major loosening of the rules that mirror the wider changes rolling out across the US.

As mentioned, Disney says it will also relax its social distancing rules at this resort on the same date. Visitors will notice the change in physical distancing rules in places like the resort’s boarding, shops, restaurants, theaters, and queues, Disney says.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet,” the company explained in its announcement, saying that it is optimistic about the future and is looking forward to when things can go back to normal. Meanwhile, the company will continue with its cleaning protocols and visitors can still expect readily accessible hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.