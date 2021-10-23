Disney+ Star Wars Ahsoka series will include Hayden Christensen as Anakin

Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of another spinoff series set in the science fiction universe, one that will revolve around the character Ahsoka. The series by the same name will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, the Force-sensitive and Jedi-trained warrior featured in multiple Star Wars shows. Though the series isn’t available yet, another key detail has been revealed.

Ahsoka was trained to use the Force and lightsabers as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who will return to the live-action Star Wars universe in the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka limited series from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as the disgraced, then redeemed, Jedi master, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s unclear how Disney plans to slot Christensen and his Anakin character into the new show, which is set during a time period in which the elder Skywalker is well and truly dead. It seems unlikely the company will pull a Palpatine move and bring the character back from the grave in a literal fashion, but fans have some other plausible ideas.

Disney may add Christensen’s Skywalker character to the series in the form of flashbacks to Ahsoka’s time as his padawan — or, alternatively, he’ll perhaps appear a Force ghost, which is a phenomenon established in the original trilogy. The company hasn’t shed any light on its plans at this time, however.

This won’t be the first time Christensen has returned to his iconic role; it was previously revealed that the actor will return as Anakin in its live-action Obi-Wan series for Disney+. Ahsoka, meanwhile, is scheduled to enter production in 2022, though Disney continues to keep the show’s storyline and other details under tight wraps.