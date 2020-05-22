Disney Plus gets Zenimation short series of relaxing videos

Disney has released a new series on its Disney Plus streaming service, one that is filled with nothing but familiar scenes from the company’s existing body of work. The only difference? The scenes, collectively called ‘Zenimation,’ replace the background music, dialogue, and other sounds, replacing them with realistic noises that you can use to relax or play as background noise.

The Zenimation videos are short clips from existing Disney movies; at this point in time, there are a total of 10 episodes collected together as an initial season. As the video below shows, users get realistic nature sounds with these clips — the sounds of wind, water, and other bits of nature and related activities.

Each episode is quite short — only around five minutes or so, giving users around one hour of content per season. The effect is immediate, however, and surprising; the videos are quite relaxing and the sound effects pair well with the animations, which include scenes from popular movies like Alladin and The Rescuers Down Under.

The unique change here is the sound and only the sound. Don’t expect any new footage as part of the Zenimation — it’s the company’s twist on existing work. The work does, however, help pad its Disney Plus offerings and keep the content feeling fresh for subscribers.

The service launched late last year and is available now for $6.99 per month. Disney also offers the service with a flat rate of $69.99 for the year, plus there’s a bundled option that includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu for a total of $12.99 per month.