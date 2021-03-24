Disney+ officially orders series based on National Treasure movies

In May 2020, word surfaced that Disney planned to launch a TV series based on the National Treasure franchise that would premiere on its Disney+ streaming service. Nearly a full year has passed and we finally have details on the project. Among other things, the show’s first season will feature 10 episodes and an all-new cast.

The new series will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who first revealed plans for the series last year. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley will return to write the series, which will focus on a new cast of characters who seek new treasures, according to Deadline.

Whereas the movies revolved around Nicolas Cage’s character Benjamin Gates, the new series will focus on lead character Jess Morales who is described as a 20-year-old DREAMer who heads out on an adventure with a group of ‘diverse’ friends.

Mira Nair will direct the new series, telling the story of Morales and her adventure to learn about her ‘mysterious family history’ and find lost treasure in the process. ABC Signature is the studio behind the series, which will likely get ‘senior-level writers’ in the near future, according to the report.

It’s unclear when the new series will premiere on Disney+ — as well, the report doesn’t include any details about cast, indicating the project is still in its early stages. Once it does arrive, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription (standalone or bundle) to watch the show.